Falcons vs. Commanders Week 12: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

The Washington Commanders (6-5) are back home after a two-game road winning streak to take on Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

The Commanders are fresh off a 23-10 victory over the Houston Texans in which their defensive line was relentless. With the impending return of Chase Young, Washington’s defense is more than capable of carrying the team down the stretch.

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears in which there was good and bad news. Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson stole the show and set the NFL record with his 9th career kickoff return for a touchdown (103 yard touchdown return.) The bad news? Tight end Kyle Pitts tore his MCL and was placed on the injured reserve list Monday.

The Commanders are in a fight for a wild card playoffs spot despite being last in the surprisingly-competitive NFC East. As are the Falcons, currently second in the NFC South.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's matchup ...

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (5-6) vs. Washington Commanders (6-5)

TV/RADIO: FOX | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: ATL +3.5 (-110) | WAS -3.5 (-110)

MONEYLINE: FALCONS (+165) | COMMANDERS (-120)

Over/under: 40.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 27th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: FedEx Field, North Englewood, MD

