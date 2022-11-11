Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste Not Letting 'Dark Cloud' Affect His Form

The Washington Commanders are preparing for their Monday Night Football contest against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, but they've had a distraction or two along the way this week.

With owner Dan Snyder looking to sell the team and being actively sued by the D.C. Attorney General, players like cornerback Benjamin St-Juste feel there is a 'dark cloud' hanging over the organization.

But even with the distractions, it doesn't appear like St-Juste's play is being affected.

Last Sunday at FedEx Field against the Minnesota Vikings, the 25-year-old took receiver Justin Jefferson to task after a rough opening drive.

Jefferson caught four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. After that, St-Juste got down to business. While Jefferson managed 115 yards for the day, he only had three catches after that drive, with one being a 47-yard completion in the fourth quarter. For Ron Rivera, his young corner made plays and helped the team.

"We felt pretty good about Benjamin's opportunities, and he made a couple of plays that helped us," Rivera said.

St-Juste could have gone into his shell after the opening drive, but the third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft stood tall and battled until the end.

"I thought he fought and battled his butt off and did the best he could, Rivera said. "And the truth of the matter is we feel pretty comfortable and pretty good about him."

Jefferson was primarily contained after the opening drive, and Washington has St-Juste to thank. The cornerback also managed to register a sack and what could have been a pick-six had it not been for a pass interference flag.

The 25-year-old will get a challenging game this Sunday. He will likely be charged with keeping an eye on Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown in an NFC East Showdown at Lincoln Financial Field.

While not a household name just yet, should St-Juste continue to make plays against some of the best receivers in football, the NFL world will know soon enough. Despite the organization's off-field troubles.

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.