Commanders BREAKING: Owner Dan Snyder, Roger Goodell Sued by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell are in hot water after D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced that he is suing them and the NFL for collusion.

AG Racine tweeted out this statement Thursday afternoon ...

BREAKING: My office is suing Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the Commanders, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and the NFL for colluding to deceive District residents—the heart of the Commanders’ fanbase—about an investigation into toxic workplace culture. After public reporting revealed that sexual misconduct, harassment, and misogyny ran rampant for decades at the team, the defendants promised DC residents that the league was going to fix this toxic culture, including by fully cooperating with an independent investigation. That was all a lie. Instead, the NFL turned a blind eye to Snyder’s extensive efforts to silence or intimidate witnesses, and the NFL and Commanders entered into a secret agreement that gave Snyder power to veto the release of any results. With today’s lawsuit, we’re standing up for DC residents who were lied to and deceived. And we’re standing with the brave victims and employees of the team who told us the truth during our investigation and came forward about what they suffered and witnessed while working. Because these actions largely took place outside the District, we do not have jurisdiction to specifically file suit regarding the workplace harassment and misconduct. By suing today, we are using every enforcement tool at our disposal to hold the Commanders, Dan Snyder, the NFL, and Goodell accountable.

Earlier this year, Goodell and Snyder testified in front of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform at different times to discuss the workplace harassment and misconduct violations inside the Commanders' workplace. However, the DC Attorney General feels that the pair have not been cooperative during the investigation, and is suing on behalf of the residents of D.C. after feeling they have been deceived.

Snyder being sued is the latest item on a laundry list of bad press in his direction.

In 2021, a report showed that Snyder had multiple financial accounts for the Commanders and was sending false ticket revenue information to the league.

Snyder's controversies have led other NFL owners to condemn his actions, even going as far to say that he "needs to be removed" from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay last month.

He is also taking heat for the statement the organization released yesterday learning about the Attorney General's "announcement," to which the Commanders cited rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. being shot as part of D.C.'s "out-of-control violent crime."

Snyder may be looking to run from all of these problems as he is seeking $7 billion for someone or a group of investors to purchase the full stake of the franchise.

