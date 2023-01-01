Commanders Fall vs. Browns While QB Carson Wentz Loses Fan Support

While many came in understanding why the Washington Commanders made the move, everyone left having seen enough from the team's on-again, off-again starter.

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders lost 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

But quarterback Carson Wentz may have lost something much more valuable: fan support.

Not that Commanders fans were exactly foaming at the mouth to see Wentz back in as the starting quarterback anyway, but a lot had at least come to accept that the team felt it had a better chance of maximizing its offense by replacing Taylor Heinicke.

And when Wentz took the field on Sunday afternoon to warm up, he was greeted with scattered cheers.

After he threw his first interception of the game, he was given nothing but boos.

Among the booing, chants of 'Heinicke, Heinicke...'

"It's a part of football. I get it," Wentz said about the fan response to his play throughout the day. "I've seen a lot in my seven years, and I experienced a lot...I wish it would've went differently, I feel like I let some of my teammates down early."

This isn't the first time Wentz has experienced a fan base losing faith in him. Even though this one may have never fully bought into him as the starter and savior, there was certainly a measurable amount of hope he'd prove the doubters wrong.

But if the first interception booing wasn't bad enough, then the reactions following number two and three, would be enough to break even the most battle-hardened veteran.

And the final straw may have been getting booed out of his own stadium, as Wentz exited FedEx Field.

"I don't know if that should impact how you perform or how you play or anything like that," coach Ron Rivera said of the booing and chants for Heinicke to come into the game. "I think it's really about focusing in on what you have to do."

What Rivera and his coaches have to do now is decide which quarterback is going to start the final game of the year.

And that decision will be a big hint into the mindset of the Commanders' brain trust, and how they view their quarterback room, as we near the end of the regular season.

But one thing is clear.

The FedEx Field faithful have seen enough out of Wentz.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82

