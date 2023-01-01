Commanders QB Carson Wentz Throws Away Redemption Opportunity in Loss vs. Browns

The Washington Commanders had the door open to the playoffs, but Carson Wentz's interceptions against the Cleveland Browns have slowly began to close it.

The Washington Commanders (7-8-1) are no longer in control of their playoff destiny after a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns (7-9) Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field.

Coming into the game, the biggest storyline revolved around Carson Wentz's return to the starting lineup after Taylor Heinicke was benched in last week's loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Wentz got off to a slow start, throwing two first-half interceptions that proved to be costly in the end.

While the Browns also struggled in the first half, Cleveland's offense woke up in the second half thanks to three second-half touchdowns from Deshaun Watson.

The Commanders tried playing catch-up in the fourth quarter, but a third Wentz interception all but sealed the loss for Washington.

With the Detroit Lions' (8-8) win against the Chicago Bears, they leapfrog the Commanders in the standings and hold a spot in the playoff picture. Should the Green Bay Packers (7-8) beat the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) in the late window, the Commanders will be eliminated from playoff contention as the two teams meet in Week 18, for what will likely result in the winner clinching a spot in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Commanders need some help, but it all starts with a win in next Sunday's season finale at home against the well-rested Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here