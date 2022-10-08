Commanders WR Curtis Samuel Must Step Up With Jahan Dotson Out vs. Titans

The Washington Commanders are rearranging some offensive plans around this week with rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson sitting out with a hamstring injury.

Dotson has been the offense's biggest surprise so far this season, scoring four touchdowns in as many weeks.

In order for the 1-3 Commanders to get back on their feet this week, Dotson's production in the offense will have to be done by the job of a committee. Those who are expected to contribute include Terry McLaurin, rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. and fellow wideout Curtis Samuel.

Samuel has had a successful second season so far with the Commanders. His 26 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns already surpass all of his 2021 totals four games into the season.

But Samuel has been on the sidelines with Dotson for most of the week, dealing with an illness. However, Samuel returned to practice Friday and head coach Ron Rivera commented on his status for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

“The doctor assumes he has the flu, treated him for the flu," Rivera said. "This was the first day he was able to get back in today. He went to meetings, went out in the field, took his reps, looked pretty good. I said he's still a little tired, so obviously we'll make sure he hydrates and eats properly and gets his rest and I expect him to be ready to roll tomorrow and right into Sunday.”

Samuel is questionable for Sunday's game, but barring any setbacks, it seems like he'll be ready to play.

The Commanders and Titans play Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

