Commanders Defense Needs to Stop 'Amazing' Titans RB Derrick Henry

The Washington Commanders are looking for a win to try and turn their season around. But in order to do so, they must beat Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

If the Washington Commanders (1-3) want to break their losing streak on Sunday, they have to find a way to stop Tennessee Titans (2-2) running back Derrick Henry.

While he may not be one of the league's elite running backs so far this season, Henry has had a good first month. His 306 rushing yards rank 11th in the NFL through four games and he reached the 100-yard mark last week in a win against the Indianapolis Colts for the first time this season.

“Yeah, he is just so big and strong," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "He is just an amazing running back, amazing talent. That is just one part of what we have to do. It starts there.”

The Titans were the AFC's best team last season at 12-5, so there are more facets to the team that the Commanders will have to manage ... but if the team doesn't stop Henry, the rest of the keys may not matter.

This means that defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen will have to be on their A-game come Sunday. As a defense, the Commanders rank 16th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 112.

The Commanders and Titans face off at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field.

