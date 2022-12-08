The Dan Snyder investigation has come to an end.

After 14 months, the House Oversight Committee has released its final report on Dan Snyder's "toxic workplace" allegations.

The report claims Snyder "permitted and participated" in creating a toxic workplace environment, obstructed a congressional inquiry, intimidated witnesses and acknowledged over 100 times where he "could not recall" an answer.

The report also claims that the NFL "knew about" the Washington Commanders' toxic workplace environment and "took no responsibility."

"The NFL's ongoing failure to take workplace misconduct seriously is compounded by its own policies that are designed to protect the interest of club owners," the report says.

So, what happens now?

Given the fact that the Democrat-led House will now be headed by Republicans when the new year begins, the investigation will no longer continue. A Republican memo regarding the investigation stated that it was an "egregious waste of taxpayer-funded resources."

The recommendation given by the Committee is that Congress should "demonstrate compliance with state and federal employment laws as a condition to continue to benefit from federal antitrust exemptions as well as tax-exempt bonds used to finance construction and renovation of sports stadiums."

But with the House flipping at the turn of the new year, the new lawmakers will likely not take the recommendation of the opposing party.

As for Snyder, there are still rumors surrounding a potential sale of the Commanders, which could happen within the next few months.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here