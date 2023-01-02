NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Boosting Secondary?

In a sudden shift from looking at Washington Commanders playoff scenarios, we turn to the offseason now, and the first mock draft of the new year.

Everyone knows December football is crucial, but the Washington Commanders found out January losses are simply unforgiving.

The Commanders are winless in the new year, and because of that fact, they now find themselves looking toward the next.

In NFL terms, that means March, and even further into April when a new class of rookies will enter the league.

Now that we're putting eyes on the future, there will be plenty of talk about the quarterback situation, offensive line, and even the defense.

A unit that took major strides toward becoming one of the best in the NFL could still use some help.

In Sports Illustrated's first mock draft of the year, Washington gets it in the first round by selecting Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback, Joey Porter Jr.

"A long, physical press man cover corner, Porter Jr owns prototypical attributes, along with NFL bloodlines (son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter)," SI says. "His long arms allow him to knock receivers off their mark and enable him to get his hands on a lot of tipped balls."

Porter wouldn't be a bad option for the Commanders to consider. Should the team take him, it would mark the second consecutive season the team starts its draft class with a Penn State player after taking wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round in 2022.

This season the team saw Benjamin St-Juste become one of their bright spots following the benching and eventual trading away of fellow cornerback William Jackson III.

Adding another young athletic corner with length and experience in both man and zone coverage schemes would be a smart move for Washington.

But will they really prioritize adding another first-round pick to their defense over other prospects like Maryland Terrapins offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan?

Duncan ends up with the Los Angeles Chargers in this mock after the Commanders pass on him for Porter.

We have a feeling this isn't the last time that sort of question will be asked in the next 16 weeks.

