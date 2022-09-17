Skip to main content

Commanders DT Jonathan Allen Ruled Questionable vs. Lions; Backup Plan in Place?

Washington Commanders Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen suffered a groin injury in last week's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But will it hold him out this weekend against the Detroit Lions?

The Washington Commanders (1-0) are just one sleep away from going into battle against the Detroit Lions (0-1), but they may be doing so without one of their best defensive players.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who suffered a groin injury in last week's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, has been listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. Allen was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but practiced in full on Friday and was expected to give it a go. However, it appears there may have been a setback.

With rookie Phidarian Mathis also suffering an injury in last week's game, the Commanders are looking thin at defensive tackle. That's why the team signed defensive tackle Benning Potoa'e to the practice squad earlier this week. Today, he was also elevated from the practice squad and could dress in his debut Sunday.

The team also decided to elevate offensive lineman Wes Martin from the practice squad, likely as a contingency plan for guard Wes Schweitzer, who was listed as questionable after Friday's final practice before the game.

Allen is the biggest note of the weekend's injury report, and he would be a huge loss if the team cannot replace him. But as it always is in Washington and the NFL, it's an opportunity for the next man up.

The Commanders and Lions kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

