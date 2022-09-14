Jaguars vs. Commanders DEFENSE Snap Counts: Who Will Replace Phidarian Mathis?

The Washington Commanders (1-0) pulled out a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) on Sunday, but the victory didn't produce all roses and rainbows.

Second-round rookie Phidarian Mathis tore his meniscus after just his third snap, ending his season. Mathis was due to play a key role in the defensive line all season long, but now it will be up to other players to fill the void.

Here's a look at the Commanders defensive snap counts against the Jaguars ...

Player Snaps Percentage Cole Holcomb, LB 70 100 Kendall Fuller, CB 70 100 William Jackson III, CB 70 100 Bobby McCain, FS 69 99 Darrick Forrest, SS 67 96 Jamin Davis, LB 65 93 Benjamin St-Juste, CB 61 87 Daron Payne, DT 55 79 Jonathan Allen, DT 54 77 Montez Sweat, DE 51 73 James Smith-Williams, DE 37 53 Casey Toohill, DE 30 43 Daniel Wise, DT 30 43 Efe Obada, DT 21 30 Percy Butler, SS 9 13 Jeremy Reaves, FS 6 9 Phidarian Mathis, DT 3 4 Shaka Toney, DE 2 3

Daniel Wise (43 percent) and Efe Obada (30 percent) were the main beneficiaries of Mathis' absence and should soak up most of his vacated role.

However, head coach Ron Rivera expressed concern over their playing time.

"Well, it really did because typically you don't want those tackles to play as much as they did," Rivera said. "And one thing we did do is we did take [DL] Efe Obada and used him inside as the three-technique. In fact, Efe I believe lined up one time as the one. But that's his versatility and that's really his worth for us."

Obada typically lines up on the edge, but he was able to fill the gap when needed. But with Mathis now out of the picture, the team is thin at the position. That's why the team signed former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Donovan Jeter to the active roster and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e to the practice squad.

It appears that Mathis' role is up for grabs and several players are competing for his open playing time.

The Commanders face the Detroit Lions Sunday at 1 p.m. at Ford Field.

