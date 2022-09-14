Skip to main content
Jaguars vs. Commanders DEFENSE Snap Counts: Who Will Replace Phidarian Mathis?

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

The second-round rookie will have season-ending knee surgery.

The Washington Commanders (1-0) pulled out a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) on Sunday, but the victory didn't produce all roses and rainbows.

Second-round rookie Phidarian Mathis tore his meniscus after just his third snap, ending his season. Mathis was due to play a key role in the defensive line all season long, but now it will be up to other players to fill the void.

Here's a look at the Commanders defensive snap counts against the Jaguars ...

PlayerSnapsPercentage

Cole Holcomb, LB

70

100

Kendall Fuller, CB

70

100

William Jackson III, CB

70

100

Bobby McCain, FS

69

99

Darrick Forrest, SS

67

96

Jamin Davis, LB

65

93

Benjamin St-Juste, CB

61

87

Daron Payne, DT

55

79

Jonathan Allen, DT

54

77

Montez Sweat, DE

51

73

James Smith-Williams, DE

37

53

Casey Toohill, DE

30

43

Daniel Wise, DT

30

43

Efe Obada, DT

21

30

Percy Butler, SS

9

13

Jeremy Reaves, FS

6

9

Phidarian Mathis, DT

3

4

Shaka Toney, DE

2

3

Daniel Wise (43 percent) and Efe Obada (30 percent) were the main beneficiaries of Mathis' absence and should soak up most of his vacated role.

However, head coach Ron Rivera expressed concern over their playing time.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

