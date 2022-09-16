Commanders vs. Lions Week 2: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

After a come-from-behind 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their season-opener, the Washington Commanders will go on the road to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Lions found themselves on the losing end of a 38-35 shootout against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington found themselves down 22-20 with under two minutes left to play. On third down, Carson Wentz found Jahan Dotson in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.

Wentz completed 27 of his 41 passes for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in his Commanders debut. Dotson also had a strong debut, catching three passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns. Dotson's performance earned him the Pepsi Offensive Rookie Of The Week.

D’Andre Swift had a huge day for Detroit, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He also caught three passes for 31 yards.

On Wednesday, Swift landed on the injury report due to an ankle injury. Swift missed a second-straight practice on Thursday.

Detroit is also dealing with injuries along its offensive line. Center Frank Ragnow has missed two straight practices due to a groin and foot injury, while Jonah Jackson was out due to a finger injury after practicing on Wednesday.

Guard Tommy Kraemer was placed on the injured reserve because of a back injury. Kraemer was starting in place of Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who was already on the IR due to a back injury. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker returned to practice on Thursday and was limited with a calf injury.

Guard Wes Schweitzer missed practice on Thursday for the Commanders due to a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, safety Kamren Curl, guard Trai Turner and linebacker Cole Holcomb were all limited at practice for the Commanders.

Detroit opened the game as 2.5-point favorites. This marks the first time the Lions are favored to win after being underdogs in 24 straight games.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (1-0) vs. Detroit Lions (0-1)

WHERE: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan (65,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: FOX | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Lions -1.5

TOTAL: 48.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Lions -118, Commanders +100

