WATCH: Commanders WR Dyami Brown Catches 1st NFL TD vs. Titans

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown is celebrating the biggest catch of his career early in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans.

Brown's 75-yard touchdown gave the Commanders a lead in the second quarter.

Here's a look at the play ...

On the first play of the drive from the 25-yard line, quarterback Carson Wentz fakes the hand-off to rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., and Dyami Brown is running full speed ahead for the end zone, where he beats Titans defensive back Caleb Farley to score the touchdown.

For Brown, it's his first NFL touchdown in 20 career games. Last season for Washington, Brown caught just 12 passes for 165 yards.

With the emergence of Curtis Samuel and rookie Jahan Dotson, Brown's playing time has taken a nosedive. However, with Dotson out with a hamstring injury, Brown's number has been called and he's making the most of the opportunity. Samuel has also stepped up in Dotson's absence, catching three passes for 45 yards in the first quarter.

Brown was drafted in the third round of last year's draft out of North Carolina and caught passes from Commanders third-string quarterback Sam Howell during his collegiate career with the Tar Heels.

The Commanders hold a 10-7 lead over the Titans midway through the second quarter.

