Commanders Move BREAKING: RB Brian Robinson Jr. 'Looks Great,’ Will Play vs. Titans

The Washington Commanders have Brian Robinson Jr. ready to make his NFL debut Sunday. The third-round rookie missed the first four games after recovering from a gunshot wound

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is eagerly waiting to make his NFL debut ... and it will come Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson has spent the last month on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after being shot in the knee in late August. This week, the Commanders began the 21-day clock to activate Robinson. If Robinson isn't activated within that period, he won't be able to play this season. However, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Indeed, multiple reports on Saturday have Robinson being activated for Week 5.

"He looked great at practice," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "He's not going to come in and just carry the ball 30 times. Like obviously it's his first time ever playing in the NFL too. He's a rookie, so there's going to be a period of kind of getting him going. But I think we're all excited."

Robinson is expected to complement Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic in the backfield, but before his injury, there was talks of the rookie becoming the lead back. In the team's dress rehearsal preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Robinson ran with the first-team offense.

It doesn't matter what role Robinson will have when he returns, but the team is just happy to have him back.

"Just such an amazing thing for him to come back after what he's been through," Turner said. "But as a player, you know, he's going to give us some juice and that physical presence and just a good all-around back.”

Robinson will have the chance to make his debut Sunday against the Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

