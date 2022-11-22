Commanders Embracing 'Underdog' Mentality, Building Momentum

There aren't many, if any, teams hotter in the NFL at the moment than the Washington Commanders.

As winners of five of the last six games, the Commanders have gone from bottom-of-the-barrel team with no direction to potential playoff contender.

When the team went 1-4 in the first five games, there was a sense of mystery surrounding the Commanders around who they were. But now, they know exactly who they are.

"There’s a solid young football team that's kind of finding their way," head coach Ron Rivera said. "They're scrappy, they're tough, they're underdogs. They're guys that are striving to be the best. And again, this is all about the messaging, just so these guys understand that they have the ability to ascend to another level."

The team's turnaround began when Taylor Heinicke took over for Carson Wentz as Washington's starting quarterback in Week 7 after the latter injured his finger. In a way, Heinicke, an undrafted career backup recently elevated to the starting lineup, represents the team as a whole. And the team is responding.

Heinicke has been the biggest bowling ball behind the momentum brewing in Washington, and Rivera is figuring out which buttons are the right ones to push to make the team go.

"You have a guy that's hot and that's playing really well and confident and his teammates have bought it," Rivera said. "I've gotta respond appropriately."

The Commanders will look to keep the momentum going and respond once again when the team plays the Atlanta Falcons at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

