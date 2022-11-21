Knowledge Is Power: Commanders Secondary Relied on Studying and Familiarity to Make Plays

HOUSTON, Tx. -- The Washington Commanders got their fifth win in six games, and starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke is now 4-1 since stepping in for the injured Carson Wentz.

Anyone watching the Commanders knows Heinicke is leading his team to victory by doing the heavy lifting.

Instead, he's making smart plays and putting the ball in risk much less than he did the last time we saw him starting for Washington.

The heavy lifting has been done by the running attack, and by the defense.

And while the defensive front featuring stars like Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne has gotten a lot of attention, the most growth has come in the secondary.

And on Sunday, it was veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller getting the contributions going early, with a pick-six on Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills coming on their first drive on the field.

"Being prepared, understanding the different concepts that they were going to try to run against us," Fuller said about his interception and first career touchdown. "After that, it was just playing with good eyes, making the play on the ball and it was only 30 or 40 yards to go. Just getting into the end zone."

Fuller wasn't the only defensive back to come away with an interception.

Late in the game, with Houston still conceptually in the game, Mills took a shot at scoring a big touchdown.

The pass, intended for receiver Brandin Cooks, was broken up by cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and intercepted off a deflection by safety Darrick Forrest.

"I know that he's a deep threat guy, super fast, so I played him off and as soon as I saw that I cleared the quick game - like the slants and all that stuff - and he was just (going to) keep going I just started running with him," St-Juste said of the play. "Didn't touch him too much, didn't push him, didn't grab him (or) anything. Just looked back for the ball (and) punched it out, and (Forrest) was there."

To the casual observer, it would appear Forrest was just a benefactor of good fortune.

And that he just happened to be the defender in the area when St-Juste made a play, and was able to come down with the ball for his team.

But it turns out, everything that happened, was by design.

"I was in the post, and when (Mills) dropped back, I knew he was throwing it...and I'm like, '(St-Juste) is going to tip this ball'," Forrest said of the play. "That's all I'm thinking in my head, so I'm running full speed (and) he tips it, I see it, I'm just trying to grab it."

It's that anticipation that put Forrest in a position to make the play.

And the trust that St-Juste was not only going to make the play but make it the way Forrest has learned he can since they both entered the NFL last season.

"(St-Juste) always plays the ball," Forrest said about his teammate. "He waits until the receiver looks (then) he looks, and he always plays the ball...and if you're running to the ball you're going to be rewarded thanks to my boy, (St-Juste)."

These two plays didn't win Washington the game alone.

But they stand out as two big moments where the Commanders took momentum, or snuffed out Houston's attempts at getting some for themselves.

"Kendall (Fuller) set the tone," Forrest said.

And he and St-Juste closed the deal.

Because of it, Washington is alive as ever in the NFC Playoff race.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82

