Commanders EXCLUSIVE: Sam Howell 'The Next Drew Brees', Says Coach

The Washington Commanders are going with Sam Howell at quarterback in the team's final regular season game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

The Commanders weren't expecting to see the former North Carolina Tar Heel on the board when they went on the clock to start the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Yet, there he was, and the team knew they couldn't let him pass by any longer.

And you can count Tar Heels offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Phil Longo among the population of those who didn't expect the slide Howell experienced on Thursday and Friday nights.

I asked Longo how he felt about Howell's chances for success if he were to be thrust into the starting lineup in his rookie season.

"I think one of the things that makes Sam so good is his understanding of what he needs to do ... and also his understanding of what he has around him," Longo told me. "I liken him more to Drew Brees than anybody I've ever studied in the NFL, so if that plays out at all I think the Commanders and Sam are going to be a good fit for each other."

Longo also explained why he was puzzled by Howell's slide to the fifth round in the draft.

"It's hard for me to project why," Longo said shortly after the 2022 draft. "I know that Sam was evaluated very highly. I know that it seemed to be a surprise to the scouts and NFL coaches that I know that he was still around in the fifth.

"All Sam needs is an opportunity, and that's what Washington is providing him with," Longo continued. "And I know he's elated to be with the Commanders ... he just wants an opportunity to go and compete."

Now, he has the opportunity to compete Sunday against the Cowboys. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. inside FedEx Field.

To hear the full conversation with coach Longo, tune in to the Locked On Commanders Podcast.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here