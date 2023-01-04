Commanders Should Play QB Sam Howell Sunday vs. Cowboys

Sam Howell could make his NFL debut Sunday when the Washington Commanders host the Dallas Cowboys.

The Washington Commanders are preparing for their final game of the season this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.

Practice for the game began Wednesday morning, where it was reported that the team would play Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell in the finale.

However, if the Commanders want the most out of this "meaningless" game, giving Howell the ball is the only right move. The idea of that was seen in practice Wednesday, as Howell started receiving first-team reps before Heinicke or Carson Wentz.

If the Commanders really wanted Heinicke to play, the team should have started him instead of Wentz in last week's must-win game against the Cleveland Browns. Because the team lost, Washington was eliminated from playoff contention.

Howell, a fifth-round rookie yet to make his NFL debut, is the only quarterback under contract for the 2023 season. Heinicke is a free agent, while the Commanders can save over $26 million in cap space by trading or releasing Wentz this offseason ... a move that was almost guaranteed as he threw his three interceptions in Sunday's loss against the Browns.

While throwing Howell to the wolves against a stout Cowboys defense may be cruel, it could give the Commanders a chance to evaluate how far their rookie quarterback has made it before making any other decisions at the position this offseason.

The Commanders face the Cowboys Sunday at 4:25 p.m. inside FedEx Field.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here