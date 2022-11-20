Commanders vs. Texans Inactives: Which Washington LBs Sit vs. Houston?

HOUSTON, Tx. -- The Washington Commanders will wait yet another week for the potential return of defensive end Chase Young from the knee injury that took him out over a year ago now.

Washington will also play without linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), running back J.D. McKissic (neck), and tight end Armani Rogers (knee) who were all ruled out on Friday's practice and game designation report.

For the hosting Houston Texans, linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) were ruled out before the weekend arrived.

Here are the other players joining them as inactive for Week 11.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

CB Rachad Wildgoose

LB Cole Holcomb

LB David Mayo

OG Chris Paul

HOUSTON TEXANS INACTIVE PLAYERS

TE Brevin Jordan

WR Amari Rodgers

RB Eno Benjamin

DL Thomas Booker

DL Austin Deculus

With Holcomb out already, Washington was hoping to have Mayo available for this game.

Without him, linebacker Jon Bostic will continue to get increased work, and will leaned on to help the defense contain Texans running back Dameon Pierce.

Coming into this weekend the Commanders have won four of their last five games, and three of four with quarterback Taylor Heinicke as the starter.

Houston comes in losers of their last four games, and winners of just one all season.

But of course, Washington has emphasized not taking Houston's record for granted, and is expecting a full-on battle in Week 11.

