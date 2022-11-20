Commanders vs. Texans Inactives: Which Washington LBs Sit vs. Houston?
HOUSTON, Tx. -- The Washington Commanders will wait yet another week for the potential return of defensive end Chase Young from the knee injury that took him out over a year ago now.
Washington will also play without linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), running back J.D. McKissic (neck), and tight end Armani Rogers (knee) who were all ruled out on Friday's practice and game designation report.
For the hosting Houston Texans, linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) were ruled out before the weekend arrived.
Here are the other players joining them as inactive for Week 11.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVE PLAYERS
CB Rachad Wildgoose
LB Cole Holcomb
LB David Mayo
OG Chris Paul
HOUSTON TEXANS INACTIVE PLAYERS
TE Brevin Jordan
WR Amari Rodgers
RB Eno Benjamin
Taylor Time! Commanders Name Heinicke Full-Time Starter After Win vs. Texans
The Washington Commanders have named Taylor Heinicke the new starting quarterback after leading them to five wins in their last six games.
Commanders Cruise to Victory vs. Texans, Back Over .500
The Washington Commanders won their fifth game out of the last six with a victory against the Houston Texans Sunday.
Commanders Dominant vs. Texans in First Half
The Washington Commanders hold a three-score lead over the Houston Texans in the first half of Sunday's game.
DL Thomas Booker
DL Austin Deculus
With Holcomb out already, Washington was hoping to have Mayo available for this game.
Without him, linebacker Jon Bostic will continue to get increased work, and will leaned on to help the defense contain Texans running back Dameon Pierce.
Coming into this weekend the Commanders have won four of their last five games, and three of four with quarterback Taylor Heinicke as the starter.
Houston comes in losers of their last four games, and winners of just one all season.
But of course, Washington has emphasized not taking Houston's record for granted, and is expecting a full-on battle in Week 11.
Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast.
Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.
Follow Commander Country on Twitter.
Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here