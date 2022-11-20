Texans' Record 'Doesn't Reflect' Competitiveness: 5 Questions Ahead of Commanders Matchup

The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans are coming in from two different directions as they meet Sunday at NRG Stadium.

The Commanders have won four of their last five and are keeping an eye on the playoff picture, while the Texans have lost four of their last five and have an eye on the top of next year's NFL Draft.

To learn more about the Texans' current state of affairs, we spoke with Texans Daily contributor Coty Davis.

1. The Texans have struggled all season long, but have been close in many of their seven losses. Why does the team's record not reflect the product on the field?

Consistency on both sides of the ball has been the primary reason Houston's 1-7-1 record does not reflect their competitiveness. The Texans have not put together an entire game where they have played at their best.

Each contest this season has featured a half or a quarter where Houston would showcase their potential on both sides of the ball. But for one reason or another, the Texans could never put it together for an entire 60-minute match.

Outside of consistency, it will be hard for any team to put together a solid record after giving up an average of 181.8 yards on the ground due to their terrible run defense.

2. Davis Mills has shown flashes of potential, but not enough to translate into wins. Are the Texans looking toward taking one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class?

Coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton have expressed their commitment to quarterback Davis Mills. But given the way Mills has played, it is hard to see the Texans staying committed to him beyond the 2022 campaign.

When compared to the last five games of his rookie season, Mills has regressed. He has completed just 62.4 percent of his passes while throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

During the final five games of the 2021 season, Mills had completed 68.4 percent of his passes while throwing nine touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

Mills has been a significant reason behind the Texans' inability to sustain drives on the offensive side of the ball.

Headlined by Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, the 2023 NFL Draft will feature a handful of prominent quarterback prospects. And it is hard to believe that the Texans will not take a quarterback in the first-round next April.

3. What's one thing people should know about the Texans that you cannot find in a box score?

Despite their struggles on the defensive side of the ball, the Texans' secondary has made improvements this season.

Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. have shown signs of putting together a dangerous defensive backfield for the future, while Steven Nelson has provided the Texans with solid veteran production.

Unfortunately, the Texans will take the field with a weakened secondary unit on Sunday, given that Stingley is out due to a hamstring injury.

4. If the Texans were to pull off an upset Sunday, what would be the reason?

For the Texans to record their second win, Houston's offensive line unit must put together their best performance of the season. Washington has one of the best defensive line units in the league, and it's going to take a near-perfect pocket for Mills to make plays inside NRG Stadium against the Commanders.

There will be a ton of pressure on the Texans' interior offensive line, which has accounted for 21 of Mills' 23 sacks on the season.

5. What's your prediction for Sunday's game?

Commanders 21, Texans 17

