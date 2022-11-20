Commanders vs. Texans: Washington Dominates in 23-10 Win

After knocking off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, the Washington Commanders will look to continue its midseason resurgence when they play the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Commanders have won four out of their last five games, while Houston has lost four straight games.

Taylor Heinicke has also played a key role in the Commanders' midseason resurgence. After winning three of his four starts, Heinicke has been named the starting quarterback moving forward for Washington.

Running the ball and time of possession were pivotal in Washington’s 32-21 upset of the Eagles. Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson combined to run for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Their efforts led to the Commanders having the ball for 40 minutes and 24 seconds.

Washington’s ability to run the ball can potentially lead to success against the Texans, who rank last in rushing yards allowed. They also rank 29th in yards allowed per rush, with 5.9.

Houston struggled to contain Saquon Barkley in its 24-16 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Barkley had 35 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, the Texans had turnovers on back-to-back possessions in the red zone against New York. Dameon Pierce fumbled at the Giants’ seven-yard line with 14:17 left to play, and Davis Mills threw an interception in the end zone with 9:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Houston ranks 31st in red zone scoring at 44 percent.

Chase Young is nearing his return but won't play against the Texans.

Here are the inactive players for both teams:

Commanders:

CB Rachad Wildgoose

LB Cole Holcomb

LB David Mayo

OG Chris Paul

Texans:

TE Brevin Jordan

WR Amari Rodgers

RB Eno Benjamin

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

LB Neville Hewitt

DL Thomas Booker

OL Austin Deculus

Stay here for live updates of the game.

First Quarter:

The Texans won the toss and deferred to the second half. Washington will receive to start the game.

Antonio Gibson takes the kickoff to Washington's 24-yard line.

Brian Robinson Jr. runs for a yard on first down. Taylor Heinicke's pass intended for Terry McLaurin is dropped by Jalen Pitre. On third and nine, Heinicke is hit as he throws and the pass is incomplete.

Tress Way's punt is run back to Houston's 32-yard line by Desmond King.

Change of possession.

Davis Mills completes a pass to Jordan Akins for no gain. Houston goes with the hurry-up offense, Mills is intercepted by Kendall Fuller and he runs it back for a pick-six.

After a delay of game penalty, Joey Slye's extra point is good.

Commanders 7, Texans 0

Change of possession.

Slye's kickoff goes through the end zone for a touchback.

Dameon Pierce gets his first carry of the game and loses three yards after being tackled by Jonathan Allen. An illegal shift on the Texans is declined. Pierce gets another carry and he's tackled by Casey Toohill for a two-yard loss. On third and 15, Mills completes a quick pass to Chris Moore for a yard.

Dax Milne gains seven yards on the punt return to Washington's 43-yard line.

Change of possession.

Brian Robinson loses a yard on first down. Gibson runs for five yards on second and 11. On third and seven, Heinicke's pass to Curtis Samuel is incomplete.

Way's punt bounces out of bounds at Houston's 25-yard line.

Change of possession.

Pierce gets the carry and gains a yard. Pierce gets another carry on second down and only gets one yard again. On third and eight, Mills completes the pass to Nico Collins and he's tackled two yards short of a first down. Kenyon Green is flagged for offensive holding and it's declined.

Cameron Johnston's punt is caught at the 18-yard line and Milne loses two yards.

Change of possession.

Heinicke completes a pass to McLaurin for 19 yards.

Jahan Dotson gets his first touch of the game on a run for three yards. Heinicke rolls to his right and the pass on second and seven is incomplete. Heinicke's pass on third and seven is completed to McLaurin for 10 yards and a first down.

McLaurin gets the carry on first down and gets a yard. Gibson gets the carry and gains three yards on second down. On third and six, Heinicke's pass intended for Dotson is incomplete.

Way's punt goes into the end zone for a touchback with 4:53 left in the quarter.

Change of possession.

Mills pass is complete to Moore on a screen and he gains four yards. Mills finds Collins for five yards. On third and one, Pierce gains two yards for a first down, Houston's first of the game.

Pierce gains two yards on first down. Mills' pass on second down is intended for Collins and falls incomplete. On third and eight, Mills gets sacked by multiple Washington defenders for a nine-yard loss.

Johnston's punt is run back by Milne to Washington's 34-yard line. A holding call moves Washington back 10 yards.

Change of possession.

Robinson has his biggest run of the game, running for 13 yards.

Robinson gets another carry and gains six yards. Heinicke's pass to Dotson on second down is complete for 13 yards and another first down. That's the final play of the first quarter.

End of the quarter.

Second Quarter:

Gibson runs for nine yards to Houston's 44-yard line. Samuel gets the carry on second and one and gains eight yards for a first down.

Gibson gets another carry and runs for four yards. Heinicke completes the pass to Logan Thomas for five yards. King is flagged for illegal contact which gives Washington an automatic first down.

Heinicke completes another pass to Thomas, this time for 16 yards and he's tackled at Houston's 10-yard line.

On first and goal, Heinicke rolls to his right and is forced to throw it away. Samuel gets the carry on second down and he runs it in for a touchdown.

Slye's extra point is good with 11:44 left in the first half.

Commanders 14, Texans 0

Change of possession.

Slye's kick goes through the end zone for a touchback.

Pierce gains three yards on first down. Mills is sacked for a loss of seven yards by Daron Payne. Mills is sacked again on third and 14 by Montez Sweat for a loss of seven yards.

Milne calls for a fair catch at Washington's 39-yard line.

Change of possession.

Robinson runs for five yards on first down. Heinicke throws as he's hit and finds Thomas, who turns it into a 19-yard gain to Houston's 37-yard line.

Heinicke's pass intended for McLaurin is incomplete. On second and 10, Gibson runs for 13 yards.

Gibson gets another handoff, and he only gains a yard. On second and eight, Heinicke's pass is complete to a wide-open Gibson and he turns it into a 17-yard gain to Houston's five-yard line.

Washington calls its first timeout of the game with 6:17 left in the half.

Heinicke keeps it on first and goal and loses two yards. Gibson gets the handoff on second and goal and is tackled for no gain. On third and goal from the seven, Heinicke's pass intended for Thomas is a little high and falls incomplete.

Slye's 25-yard field goal is good with 4:55 left in the half.

Commanders 17, Texans 0

Change of possession.

Slye's kick goes through the end zone for a touchback.

Mills' pass intended for Pierce is incomplete. Moore gets a carry on an end around and gains three yards. On third and seven, Mills' pass to Dare Ogunbowale, and he makes a defender and gains 12 yards. A holding call on Green negates the first down. Mills throws a screen to Ogunbowale and he gains five yards.

Johnston's punt goes to Washington's 33-yard line where Milne calls for a fair catch. Washington is flagged for running into the kicker and it's declined.

Change of possession.

Gibson runs for eight yards on first down, but a holding call on Trai Turner moves Washington back 10 yards. Washington calls its second timeout with 2:29 left in the half. Gibson catches a pass from Heinicke and runs out of bounds after gaining six yards. The game is at the two-minute warning.

On second and 14, Heinicke's pass is complete to McLaurin for 17 yards and he runs out of bounds.

Heinicke completes another pass to McLaurin's this time for nine yards to Houston's 46-yard line. On second and one, Heinicke's pass is complete to Thomas for 18 yards to Houston's 28-yard line.

Gibson is held to no gain on first down. Heinicke completes a pass to Cam Sims and he's tackled at Houston's 11-yard line.

Heinicke completes a short pass to Thomas for five yards and Washington calls its final timeout with 22 seconds left in the half. On second and five, Heinicke has to throw it away. Heinicke scrambles then has to throw it away again on third down.

Slye comes out to kick a 24-yard field goal and it's good.

Commanders 20, Texans 0

Change of Possession.

The kickoff from Slye is a touchback.

Mills takes a knee for the final play of the first half.

Halftime.

Third Quarter:

Joey Slye's kick is a touchback.

Mills rolls right after play action and completes the pass to O.J. Howard for nine yards. Pierce runs for three yards and a first down.

Mills throws a short pass to Brandin Cooks and he turns it into a huge 45-yard gain to Washington's 22-yard line.

Mills completes a pass to Pierce for seven yards. On second and three, Mills' pass intended for Collins is incomplete. Mills drops back to pass again on third down and it's deflected before falling incomplete. Houston goes for it on fourth and three, and Mills scrambles for four yards and a first down.

On first and 10 from the 11-yard line, Mills throws a screen to Pierce and John Ridgeway slams Pierce into the ground. He's flagged for unnecessary roughness and Houston has first and goal from the Commanders' six-yard line.

Mills keeps it on a read option and runs for two yards. Mills' pass intended for Howard is incomplete. On third and goal, Mills moves around the pocket and gets sacked by Sweat for a loss of seven yards.

Kai Fairbairn 29-yard field goal is good.

Commanders 20, Texans 3

Change of possession.

Gibson returns the kickoff to Washington's 30-yard line.

Robinson runs for two yards on first down. Robinson gets another carry on second down and gains six yards. On third and two, Robinson breaks multiple tackles and runs for three yards and a first down.

Heinicke's pass to Thomas is complete for eight yards. On second and two, Gibson runs for a yard. Heinicke's pass intended for John Bates on third and one is incomplete.

A false start moves Washington back five yards. Way's punt is caught by King at Houston's six-yard line where he calls for a fair catch.

Change of possession.

Pierce runs for two yards on first down. Pierce gets another carry and runs for two yards again. On third and six, Mills' pass to Moore is for 11 yards and a first down.

Mills goes deep for Philip Dorsett and the pass falls incomplete. Mills is forced to throw it away on second down. Green is flagged for an ineligible receiver downfield and it's declined. On third and 10, Mills is sacked by Sweat and Allen for a loss of 13 yards.

Milne has a huge return, running it for 16 yards to Houston's 46-yard line.

Change of possession.

Gibson runs for two yards on first down. Heinicke completes a pass to Samuel on second down for 10 yards and a first down.

On first and 10 from Houston's 34-yard line, Gibson loses four yards. Heinicke is forced to keep it and runs for four yards on second down. On third and 10, Heinicke's pass to Gibson is complete for nine yards on the final play of the third quarter.

End of the quarter.

Fourth Quarter:

Robinson runs for three yards on fourth and one for a first down.

Gibson gets the handoff on first down for no gain. Heinicke fumbles the snap and falls on it at Houston's 31-yard line for a nine-yard loss. On third and 19, Gibson runs for five yards.

Slye's 44-yard field goal is good with 12:08 left in the game.

Commanders 23, Texans 3

Change of possession.

Slye's kickoff goes for a touchback.

Mills completes a screen pass to Collins for six yards. Pierce gets the carry on second and four for two yards. Before third and two, Houston takes its first timeout of the second half. Mills' pass to Howard is out of his reach and falls incomplete. On fourth and two, Mills completes the pass to Cooks and gains 19 yards to Washington's 48-yard line.

Mills' pass intended for Moore on first down is incomplete. Mills' goes deep to Cooks and it's tipped in the air before Darrick Forrest catches it, but it's ruled that he's out of bounds. A Houston player is down with an injury with 10:05 left in the game.

After further review, it's ruled an interception for Washington.

Change of possession.

On first and 10 from Washington's three-yard line, Robinson runs for 11 yards.

Robinson gets another carry on first down and gains two yards. Robinson gets the ball once more then loses two yards. On third and 10, Heinicke's pass intended for Cole Turner is incomplete.

Way's punt is returned by King for five yards to Houston's 45-yard line with 7:39 left in the game.

Change of possession.

Houston gets a big play on first down with a 22-yard pass from Mills to Collins to Washington's 33-yard line. Mills' pass intended for Cooks falls incomplete. On second and 10, Mills' screen pass to Moore loses two yards. On third and 12, Mills' pass to Collins gains eight yards.

Houston goes for it on fourth and four and Mills' pass to Akins is complete for nine yards and a first down.

Mills' pass sails high before falling incomplete. On second and 10, Mills completes a pass to Moore for six yards and he gets out of bounds. Mills looks for Moore again but it falls incomplete. On fourth and five, Mills' pass to Cooks is complete for 10 yards to Washington's three-yard line.

On first and goal from the three-yard line, Pierce runs for no gain. Mills keeps it on second and goal and runs it in for a touchdown.

Fairbairn's extra point is good with 3:19 left in the game.

Commanders 23, Texans 10

Change of possession.

Houston's onside kick is recovered by Khaleke Hudson for Washington.

Robinson makes a couple defenders miss and gains five yards. Houston calls its second timeout with 3:12 left in the game. On second and five, Robinson runs for three yards. Gibson gets the carry on third and two and gains 18 yards to Houston's 16-yard line.

Houston calls its final timeout with 2:14 left in the game.

Gibson runs for two yards on first down. The game has reached the two-minute warning. Gibson runs for seven yards on second down before sliding in bounds. Washington calls a timeout with 1:12 left in the game. Robinson gets the carry and is stopped short on third and one. Washington calls its second timeout with 27 seconds left in the game.

Gibson gets the carry and he gains three yards for a first down and hat's the final play of the game.

Final: Commanders 23, Texans 10

