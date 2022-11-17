Commanders 'Can't Get Ahead' of Themselves with Texans Trap Game, Says Ron Rivera

"One game at a time."

That is the mantra from Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera after his team's superb win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football.

The Commanders were huge underdogs against the previously unbeaten Eagles but put forth their best performance of the season in a 32-21 win. Despite the win, head coach Ron Rivera is not getting sucked into looking too far ahead.

"I'm not getting ahead of ourselves,” Rivera told reporters. “We're gonna focus in on winning one game at a time. I've already seen stuff, people talking about what happens the next two weeks and then going into the Giants. No, we can't get ahead of ourselves.”

The Commanders have won four out of their last five games and should have hammered home their advantage against the Minnesota Vikings in their only loss of the last five outings.

Next for the Commanders is the 1-7-1 Houston Texans, a team that Rivera is not taking lightly.

"I said this yesterday, we'll come up against a very well-coached team, very disciplined team," Rivera said. "Coach [Lovie] Smith has a plan. He does things very regimented and he is very steadfast in the way he does it, which I really believe is one of the right ways to do it."

If the NFL has shown us anything over the latest slate of games, anything is possible. Despite the Commanders being in good form, that counts for nothing come Sunday.

The Texans have been there or thereabouts through nine games, and of their seven losses, five have been by eight points or fewer.

It is a good old-fashioned trap game for Rivera's team, but if the head coach continues his "one game at a time" mantra, the Commanders could very well come out on top on Sunday.

