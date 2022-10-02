Commanders vs. Cowboys Inactives: DT Daniel Wise Surprisingly OUT vs. Dallas

ARLINGTON, Tx. -- Week 4 provides another opportunity for the Washington Commanders to get an important early-season win inside the NFC East Division.

Visiting the Dallas Cowboys doesn't sound like a good idea for a Commanders team that stumbled in two-straight games after getting started with a home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But life - and the NFL - doesn't always hand you the opportunity you want, they give you the one you need.

And a win against the Cowboys, even with Cooper Rush at quarterback, would surely re-ignite some of the excitement felt in the Washington fan base three weeks ago.

Unfortunately, some combatants will have to sit this one out though, and here's who will be inactive for the Commanders in Week 4.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVES

OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion)

QB Sam Howell

TE Cole Turner

OG Chris Paul

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

DT Daniel Wise

DALLAS COWBOYS INACTIVES

QB Dak Prescott (thumb)

S Jayron Kearse (knee)

WR Jalen Tolbert

LB Devin Harper

OT Matt Waletzko

CB Nahshon Wright

Wise (ankle) had been on the practice report all week, but wasn't given a game designation after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday, making him a surprise inactive Sunday morning.

Early speculation is that while he was able to practice during the week, the team is being cautious not to return him too quickly, opting for long-term benefits of allowing him to heal further.

For the Cowboys, this means receiver Michael Gallup (knee) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) are both active, as is guard Connor McGovern (ankle).

Washington and Dallas kickoff at 1 P.M. et, in what will surely be a pivotal game in the NFC East Divisional race.

