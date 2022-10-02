Commanders at Cowboys: Micah Parsons vs. Carson Wentz; 5 Key Questions

The Washington Commanders are looking to grab a win today against the Dallas Cowboys.

Before today's game, we spoke with Cowboys Country contributor Logan Macdonald to learn more about Dallas heading into the game.

1. The Cowboys looked miserable in the season opener, but have bounced back in the past two weeks thanks to Cooper Rush. What can the Commanders expect from the backup quarterback on Sunday?

Poise. Rush hasn't exactly put on fireworks against Dallas' opponents this season, but he's done just enough to keep the Cowboys in games. Rush has yet to turn the ball over this season for the Cowboys, while showing poise under pressure. It will likely be much of the same on Sunday from Rush. Don't expect Rush to throw for 400 yards against Washington, but you can expect clean and careful football.

2. If the Cowboys win Sunday, what will be the reason why?

The Dallas defense is the easy answer here. Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked nine times against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Now, his reward for that performance is Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons rushing the edge. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is also coming off a three sack game in Week 3. If the edge rushers in Dallas can harass Wentz on Sunday, maybe he'll put the ball on the ground or in the hands of Cowboys ball hawk and cornerback Trevon Diggs. That's how Dallas wins on Sunday.

3. If the Cowboys lose Sunday, what will be the reason why?

If Dallas loses, it will be on the opposite side of the ball with the offense. The Cowboys have the third-worst scoring offense league-wide over the first three weeks, averaging just 15.3 points per game. The Dallas defense can only do so much. If the Cowboys continue to stall their own drives offensively, the Dallas defense will tire and break. The way Dallas loses against Washington is if it relies on its defense more than it can handle, allowing the Commanders to win a low-scoring game.

4. Who is one X-Factor on offense and defense to watch for the Cowboys?

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup brings something back to the Dallas offense that has been direly missed: big plays. Dallas has the seventh fewest passing plays of 20+ yards league-wide this season with just seven. Meanwhile, Gallup has averaged an explosive 15 yards per reception over his career. It's easy to imagine Rush targeting him often on shot plays against Washington, giving Gallup the opportunity for an explosive return from ACL rehab.

Additionally, tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) plans on giving it a go today.

Defensively, Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson has flown under the radar this season. Wilson has been ranked as the second-best safety league-wide so far this season according to Next Gen Stats. If Wentz is forced to make quick decisions under pressure, Wilson is primed for an opportunistic turnover or two.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

The Dallas defense looks among the best in the league, while the Washington offense has looked ... less than so to start the season. This just seems like a game where the Cowboys pass rush wreaks havoc, leading Dallas to a decisive victory. Score prediction: 27-13 Dallas.

