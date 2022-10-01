Commanders Injury Update: Wes Schweitzer OUT  Problem at Cowboys?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are a long way from the hopeful optimism that grew from their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since that home victory, the Commanders have dropped two in a row. A road game against the Detroit Lions, and a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.

Injuries have not been blamed for the losses thus far, but a long list of them was issued on Wednesday as the team gets set for their first NFC East road opponent of the year.

FRIDAY UPDATE: After missing practice all week, Wes Schweitzer (concussion) has officially been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. That means Nick Martin will get the start.

On Friday, coach Ron Rivera said of Martin, “He’s done a nice job of picking up what we do. He’s had over 60 starts in this league so there is no concern there."

Rivera may not be concerned, but after last week's performance against the Philadelphia Eagles pass rush, everyone else will be worried enough for him.

After opening the week with a long list of names on the practice report, only offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is questionable, while the remaining players have been cleared for play.

Despite early conversations that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may be able to return this week, we continued to assert that was unlikely, and he has in fact been ruled out for Week 4.

Safety Jayron Kearse (knee), guard Connor McGovern (ankle), and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) are all listed as questionable and were all limited in practice on Friday.

THURSDAY UPDATE: On Thursday, offensive lineman Charles Leno (shoulder) was upgraded from a non-participant to limited.

Meanwhile, offensive linemen Sam Cosmi (knee) and Saahdiq Charles (shoulder), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring), defensive linemen Daniel Wise (ankle), and Casey Toohill (concussion) were all full participants after being limited the day before.

For the Cowboys, there was no change from Wednesday's practice report.

Wednesday's Commanders Practice Report

Did Not Practice

ºC Wes Schweitzer (Concussion)

**OT Charles Leno (Shoulder)

Limited Participant

*OT Saahdiq Charles (Shoulder)

*OT Sam Cosmi (Knee)

LB Milo Eifler (Ankle)

DE James Smith-Williams (Abdomen)

*DE Casey Toohill (Concussion)

*CB Benjamin St-Juste (Hamstring)

*DL Daniel Wise (Ankle)

Full Participant

CB Wiliam Jackson III (Back)

LB David Mayo (Ankle)

*Upgraded one level on Thursday

** Game Designation - QUESTIONABLE

º Game Designation - OUT

Wednesday's Cowboys Practice Report

Did Not Practice

ºQB Dak Prescott (thumb)

Limited Participant

**S Jayron Kearse (knee)

DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot)

**G Connor McGovern (ankle)

**TE Dalton Schultz (knee)

Full Participant

WR Simi Fehoko (shoulder)

WR Michael Gallup (knee)

LB Luke Gifford (hamstring)

** Game Designation - QUESTIONABLE

º Game Designation - OUT

Jackson and Mayo were game-time decisions against the Eagles in Week 3, giving them a more than likely chance of suiting up and playing against the Cowboys this weekend.

What stands out in this initial injury report, and something to keep an eye on moving forward is the amount of offensive linemen listed to start the week.

With Chase Roullier (knee) already down, the team was relying on Schweitzer as the backup center.

However, Schweitzer has been battling his own injuries all season long, and now just three weeks in, the team will need to look at a third center in the fourth week of play.

That man is Nick Martin, brother of Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

Washington's Martin brother was a 2016 Senior Bowl teammate of quarterback Carson Wentz, but between then and now the two have taken different paths in the NFL.

While Commanders fans won't be happy to see their team already down to the third center, there may be a glimmer of hope attached to the fact Nick is 2-0 when the brother's teams face off.

