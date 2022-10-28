Commanders Face Sam Ehlinger Sunday: 5 Questions Evaluating Colts New QB

The Washington Commanders head into Sunday's matchup with Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium prepared to face a vastly different quarterback than they did in Week 7.

After taking down legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 23-21, the Commanders now prepare to face Colts second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who be making his first-career start Sunday against Washington.

We asked LonghornsCountry.com staff writer Zach Dimmitt about what he saw from Ehlinger during his time at Texas and what he could bring to the table against the Commanders on Sunday.

1. Sam Ehlinger was a four-year starter at Texas. How did he grow throughout his four years with the Longhorns?

Ehlinger is a born-and-bred Longhorn and Austin native. The hype surrounding his arrival to UT was fairly high because of this.

Safe to say he met expectations and then some, as Ehlinger solidified himself as one of the best quarterbacks in a program that has boasted names like Vince Young and Colt McCoy.

After a freshman season in 2017 that saw him struggle a bit with turnovers and passing efficiency, Ehlinger eventually had his name scattered all over Longhorns record books when it was all said and done. He's second all-time in program history in passing yards (11,436), passing touchdowns (94), and is tied for eighth with 33 rushing touchdowns.

2. Ehlinger was a sixth-round draft pick last year. Did you think that was the right grade? Should he have been drafted sooner?

One could argue that Ehlinger’s maturity and rushing ability gave him a slight edge on quarterback draft boards than some of the other signal-callers that went before him, but his sixth-round selection seems rather fair. He was the last quarterback selected out of 10 in the 2021 draft, showing that even in a draft class that had 10 or fewer quarterbacks selected for just the third time since 2000, the Colts clearer still saw a NFL future for Ehlinger.

3. What are Ehlinger's biggest strengths?

Ehlinger’s strength lines in his dual-threat ability and fearless play style. At Texas, he was consistently fighting for extra yardage on runs outside the pocket, using his bulky frame and strong lower body to do so. Tackling him at the legs will prove ineffective.

He’s particularly impactful at the goal line and could be a threat against a Commanders defense that will focused on stopping Colts running back Jonathon Taylor.

But he also used this quick-footed athleticism to step up or away from pass pressure, as he’ll likely find himself throwing outside the pocket or on the run against Washington. It’s something he showed impressive flashes of during the preseason.

Not necessarily known as being the stereotypical “gunslinger,” Ehlinger has a solid base in the pocket and delivers passes with a high and strong release. Additionally, he’s a calming and mature presence in the locker room and will likely gain command of the huddle rather quickly.

For Ehlinger, it doesn’t get much better than learning under Ryan and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who attended the same high school as Ehlinger in Austin.

4. What are Ehlinger's biggest weaknesses?

Ehlinger isn’t know for pin-point accuracy and doesn’t have the deep-ball ability that is often a necessity in today’s game. He has a slower release than most, as he has to trade off throwing speed for better accuracy.

While he’s a premier dual-threat guy, he doesn’t have the open-field speed that will allow him to outrun linebackers at the NFL level. Of course, his rushing ability is predicated on speed, but it’s a drawback nonetheless in game where you can never have enough of it.

5. What do you expect in Ehlinger's first start Sunday against the Commanders?

I expect the Colts to lean heavily on Taylor, who is finally getting back to full health. It’s pretty unlikely we’ll see Ehlinger take on the kind of passing volume that Ryan did during his first seven starts, as the veteran in second in the league this season in pass attempts (297).

Ehlinger will probably be tasked to orchestrate a conservative game plan as the Colts look to put an emphasis on the running game. But his ability to improvise will certainly come into play at some point on Sunday and the Commanders defense will need to be prepared.

