Commanders' Prep vs. Colts Changes Slightly With Sam Ehlinger QB Change

The Washington Commanders are preparing for a battle with the Indianapolis Colts on the road Sunday. But their preparation changed at the beginning of the week when the Colts announced that they would bench Matt Ryan in favor of second-year pro Sam Ehlinger, who is making his first career start Sunday.

While there is an advantage in facing a quarterback who hasn't started in the NFL before, there is also a disadvantage. There isn't a ton of good tape on Ehlinger that the Commanders can study in a film session, so Washington has to get creative. And it certainly can't underestimate Ehlinger.

"We respect everybody and certainly the way they're able to run the football and do certain things," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. They got good receiver talent and they've got a guy they're excited about getting to look at. And so, you know, we're geared up and ready to go. We've looked at all that though, all the way back to looking at draft reports. So been pretty thorough in terms of getting prepared for him.”

The news of Ehlinger starting gives the Commanders hope going into the game, but once the ball is kicked off, it doesn't matter who is on the other sideline. You have to play whoever is in front of you.

