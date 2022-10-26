Skip to main content

Commanders Injury Report: QB Taylor Heinicke Hurt Calf; Will He Play vs. Colts?

The Washington Commanders were missing some key players from practice as they prepare for a third straight win.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are winners of their last two contests entering Week 8 and have a solid chance to reach .500 going up against the Indianapolis Colts.

After wins against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, it's clear the Commanders have the ability to win tight games against good talent. 

But will they have enough of their own talent on the field to continue that trend? 

Here's a look at the health of Washington's roster, as we move towards Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. 

WEDNESDAY'S PRACTICE REPORT

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OG Saahdiq Charles (Illness) 

WR Jahan Dotson (Hamstring) 

LB Cole Holcomb (Foot) 

CB William Jackson III (Back) 

TE Cole Turner (Concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPANT

WR Dyami Brown (Groin) 

TE Logan Thomas (Calf) 

RB Jonathan Williams (Knee) 

FULL PARTICIPANT

OT Sam Cosmi (Finger) 

QB Taylor Heinicke (Calf)

Dotson hasn't been able to play since injuring his hamstring in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. 

He looked to be trending in the right direction last week toward returning against the Packers but suffered a setback during practice and ultimately had to sit out the contest. 

Asked about his quarterback's calf issue, Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (sitting in for coach Ron Rivera who was not present Wednesday due to a personal matter) didn't seem overly concerned about the matter. 

