Commanders Interview Dolphins Coach for Offensive Coordinator Job

Miami Dolphins associate head coach Eric Studesville puts his name in the hat for the Washington Commanders open job.

The Washington Commanders are continuing their search for a new offensive coordinator.

The team announced Monday morning that it was interviewing Miami Dolphins coach Eric Studesville for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

Studesville, 55, has been a long-time respected coach in the NFL, having held a position on a staff for the past 25 years.

Studesville is perhaps best known for his time with the Denver Broncos from 2010-16 when he was named interim coach during his first season with the team following the firing of Josh McDaniels. He then went on to win Super Bowl 50 with the franchise.

After his time with the Broncos, Studesville has spent the past six seasons with the Dolphins, primarily coaching running backs. However, under Mike McDaniel, Studesville was promoted to an associate head coach position.

Studesville is now part of a deep candidate pool looking to replace Scott Turner, who was fired earlier this month following three seasons with the team. He joins the likes of coaches such as Pat Shurmur, Charles London, and Ken Zampese in the interview process. But the Commanders could also be attached to several other names, including offensive coordinators Byron Leftwich (recently fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Eric Bieniemy (contract set to expire with Kansas City Chiefs).

