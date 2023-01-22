Commanders Open New Sportsbook; 'Reinvigorate' FedEx Field?

By opening a first of its kind sportsbook inside FedEx Field, Washington Commanders fans have another reason to step inside the stadium.

The Washington Commanders became the first NFL team to ever open a retail sportsbook inside their home stadium, partnering with Fanatics in the process.

This makes Fanatics Betting and Gaming the first business to operate such a location, and is something Commanders team president Jason Wright says has been on the to-do list since he was first hired by the organization.

"When our journey began over two years ago, we knew we had to reinvigorate the guest experience at FedEx Field and open the campus to the community," Wright said via press release. "Today is a special moment in realizing that vision as we open this innovative sportsbook, operating seven days a week for sports fans throughout the community."

Commanders 2022 Fan of the Year Chris Bryant was the first person to place a bet at the grand opening of the sportsbook.

He placed $20 on a Moneyline parlay, choosing the Washington Wizards of the NBA and Washington Capitals of the NHL to win their next games.

The Wizards won their contest, but the Capitals did not.

And so goes the first in-person bet ever placed inside FedEx Field.

But it won't be the last.

To access the sportsbook, all fans in the area have to do is enter the FedEx Field complex through Gate H anytime between 10 a.m. - 12 a.m. ET, seven days a week.

The only exception to making bets at the location will be on dates when Washington plays at home, but the facility will still be open to serve food and drinks during the game.

