Commanders DC Jack Del Rio 'Looking Forward' to 'Challenge' vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders will play the New York Giants in back-to-back games on either side of the bye week.

Sunday's clash against the 7-4 Giants has implications for the division and potential playoff seedings. If Washington is to continue its good form, then stopping running back Saquon Barkley is job one for Del Rio.

“Yeah, he's right up there and is as talented as anybody in the league," Del Rio said. "He's clearly healthy again. He's got tremendous explosion, balance, contact balance and he's got finishing speed. They're obviously doing a great job of getting him touches and whether that be screens and check downs and routes he's running or handing him the ball. Really good player.”

The running back has been held in check in back-to-back weeks, totaling just 61 yards combined on 26 attempts. But Barkley isn't the only player Del Rio and his unit must curtail.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has shown he can be utilized well in the offense, either throwing or rushing, and Del Rio is looking forward to the challenge.

“I think Daniel Jones obviously at the helm, he's done a real good job of directing their offense and leading them to seven wins," Del Rio said. "So, I think he's a guy that seems to play well against us, so in the past he’s played pretty well against us. We're looking forward to the challenge.”

But the next two games could make or make the season for Washington. But as quarterback Taylor Heinicke says at this time of year, every game means something, and to the Commanders, these next two games could potentially decide their season.

