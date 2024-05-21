Biggest Question Surrounding Commanders' Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders crushed the 2024 offseason in multiple aspects. There's not only a refreshed and reloaded roster, but the team has new ownership, a new general manager and a fresh coaching staff.
For multiple reasons, the Commanders are going to be optimistic heading into the 2024 NFL season. No. 2 overall pick and Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels is one of those main reasons, and he's likely going to be the one to lead the franchise to a new era, seeking the team's first playoff victory in 18 years.
ESPN released a story breaking down questions for the quarterback of each of the 32 NFL teams. For the Commanders, the question was quite simple.
"Do the Commanders have enough around Jayden Daniels to keep him healthy?" ESPN asked.
It's a fair question. The difference between Daniels proving to be a star early or being filled with potential could be whether he's able to keep his jersey clean in the backfield or not.
"This is the biggest question for the Commanders after a busy offseason in which they added running back Austin Ekeler, tight end Zach Ertz, center Tyler Biadaszand guard Nick Allegrettito their offense," ESPN wrote.
Again, the Commanders made moves with intention to make life easier for Daniels during his rookie season. Still, he needs solid protection from the guys up front if he's going to consistently show his ability. Of course, with his dual-threat ability, he's always going to be able to show flashes of superstar potential, but a strong offensive line is the difference between flashes and star play now.
"The offensive line additions should help -- Washington gave up 65 sacks in 2023, tied for the second most in the NFL -- but the team still doesn't have an obvious answer at left tackle," ESPN continued. "Rookie third-rounder Brandon Coleman will get a chance to win the job this offseason, competing with veteran Cornelius Lucas and others. It looks like a potential weak spot until someone claims the job outright, and it'll be a massive question mark that follows Daniels into his rookie season."
Only time will tell, too. A position battle at left tackle should help the players vying for the starting spot improve heading into the season, and sharpen their game as the winner will look to hold onto the starting spot. Evidently, the question will remain just that as the franchise rolls into a season where they hope to see progression.
