Washington Commanders Announce New Front Office Hire
Reports surfaced over the weekend the Washington Commanders were looking to add new talent to their front office group
As the Commanders continue to build what they believe will be the braintrust that helps usher in a new era of football success in the DMV there's really no time to stop looking for people who can be an asset to that mission, and that's exactly what general manager Adam Peters has been doing since wrapping up his first NFL Draft running the operation.
After interviewing at least two candidates for the position, Washington announced Monday it has hired former Detroit Lions executive Brandon Sosna to be the team's new senior vice president of football operations.
"We are excited to welcome Brandon Sosna to the Washington Commanders," Peters said following the hire according to the team's website. "Brandon was a key addition to Brad Holmes' staff in 2022 and played a vital role in assisting the Lions in their roster construction these past two seasons. His expertise on the salary cap and in contract negotiations along with his well-rounded skillset developed through his unique career across the NFL and collegiate athletics makes him a great fit for the front office we are building here in Washington. I'd like to thank the Detroit Lions organization and specifically, President Rod Wood who was first-class in how he handled the process of getting Brandon to Washington. Brandon is a home run hire, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the DMV"
The team says in his new role with the Commanders Sosna will report directly to Peters and will be the lead contract negotiator, oversee several football operations departments including analytics and performance and football administration, and will be one of the organization's business operations liaisons.
Sosna will also play a major role when it comes to roster building and managing the salary cap and collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).
