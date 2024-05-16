'I Feel Good About' Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels; Colin Cowherd
The Washington Commanders have been in the dun drums of the NFL for what feels like an eternity. They have dealt with issues from top to bottom, not having a competent owner or front office while failing to put together a roster that can compete at a high level.
Many in the media and around the league have been hyper-critical of the Commanders organization for years, but it seems they might have a new outlook on the team after the franchise has gone through new ownership, brought in new front office executives, a new head coach and coaching staff, and are rebuilding a whole new roster with the headliner being 2024 second overall draft pick Jayden Daniels.
One of the more prominent figures in the media who is unbashful about his takes is Colin Cowherd. In a recent taping of his show "The Herd" presented by FOX Sports, Cowherd, for maybe the first time in the running of his show, gave praise to the Commanders and Jayden Daniels stating that he "feels good about it".
The Commanders have the chance to immediately turn things around - something that is almost unheard of at the NFL level. The new era in the DMZ is here and it's going to be interesting to watch how things play out for the new and improved franchise.
