Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels To Make NFL Debut at Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
The Washington Commanders schedule won't official be released until around 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, but that won't stop the leaks from coming out.
One of the early leaks is about the Commanders' earliest regular season games, and points to the Commanders traveling to Tampa, Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Sources: No. 2 overall QB Jayden Daniels will make his NFL debut on the road vs the Bucs," tweeted Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.
Schultz wasn't the first to report the leak, which has not at the time of this writing been confirmed, as other accounts claiming to have inside knowledge of the schedule have reported the same.
Interestingly enough the trip to Tampa to face the Buccaneers is one of the five longest this coming season for Washington, so getting it out of the way early would be advantageous for that reason alone.
Bookies.com went through the work of calculating the total mileage each NFL team will travel this season and the Commanders have the least amount of land to cover traveling just 10,550 miles this coming year.
Compare that to the Los Angeles Chargers who will travel a league-high 26,803 miles and you can see why getting one of the longer trips knocked on in Week 1 is a good thing.
If confirmed, the road opener would be the first for Washington since the 2019 season when it opened against the Philadelphia Eagles. Every season opener since has been at home.
Further leaks from JP Finaly of NBC Sports suggest the Commanders will host the New York Giants in Week 2 and travel to MetLife Stadium to face the NFC East rival in Week 9.
