Washington Commanders 'Least Likely to Make Headlines' Heading Into New Season
The Washington Commanders have the opportunity to have a fun team during the upcoming season. Any improvement from the 4-13 season they posted a year ago will be exciting for the fan base, but their rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, along with a new-look Commanders squad could make noise around the NFL.
ESPN doesn't quite agree with that sentiment, though. The publication wrote about the most likely storylines for each NFC franchise for the upcoming season. A reason for this doubt stems from the team's questionable track record combined with new ownership and leadership within the franchise.
"In the post-Daniel Snyder era, the new ownership and front office in Washington has generally shied from doing splashy things or making the sort of high-profile decision the former team owner seemed to make and regret time after time during his two decades in charge," Bill Barnwell wrote. "Whether that meant big-name free agents, coaches and executives or outlandish contracts, the Commanders seemed to operate in their own universe at times."
With a new coaching staff and Daniels -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- leading the way in Washington D.C. next season, the team is due to be a fun one. Sure, the rest of the moves were sound, but the improved record combined with an electric quarterback should make for some entertaining moments over the course of the season.
"It's always a big deal when a team drafts a quarterback in the top five -- Washington's offseason will be made on how Jayden Daniels pans out -- but what was otherwise striking was how normal and understandable so many of their moves seem," Barnwell continued.
If Daniels does pan out, the so-called "boring" moves will look much, much better and the team could easily improve by four or so wins this upcoming season. Again, they've got new ownership, a new general manager and fresh coaching staff. A culture change and "boring" changes are first in line, and if those seem to happen, then the splashes of moves will come later. The team can follow a similar trajectory to the Houston Texans, who could leap to contention this season after posting a 3-13 record two seasons ago.
"The new regime hired a well-respected but untested general manager in San Francisco's Adam Peters, then flirted with other coaching options before eventually hiring Dan Quinn, a culture-builder who took the Falcons to Super Bowl LI and dramatically improved the Cowboys' defense within his first two years of joining those organizations," Barnwell wrote.
Sure, the moves might've been boring, but there's no reason an improved, fun Commanders team with a fresh, winning culture wouldn't find its way into plenty of headlines this season.
