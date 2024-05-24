Commander Country

Is Commanders Receiver Terry McLaurin's Speed Underrated?

A lot don't view Terry McLaurin as a true speed threat, but he ranks in the top 25 in the category according to Marcus Mosher of 33rd Team.

David Harrison

Nov 5, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports / Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders plan on playing faster and producing more explosive plays on offense this season under new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

While many wanted to see the Commanders pursue a taller option in the receiver room this offseason the team didn't seem to prioritize that need as highly and instead brought in more playmakers who sort of resemble some of the guys they already have on the roster.

Of course, when one of those guys is receiver Terry McLaurin, Washington could do much much worse than the man dubbed 'Scary Terry' by his adoring fans.

McLaurin has been about as steady a producer can be in this league, and even more so when you consider the amount of quarterback turnover he's had. The only other receiver in the league that comes to mind with similar turnover and production would be Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans.

Like Evans, McLaurin's role on the team can't be understated, his value shouldn't be underappreciated, and his attributes can sometimes be underestimated.

In 33rd Team's recent rankings of the fastest players in the league, for example, Marcus Mosher places McLaurin's speed at No. 25 among his peers.

"Terry McLaurin was known for his speed coming out of Ohio State, running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Combine," Mosher writes. "While he hasn’t always had a quarterback to take advantage of his speed, that shouldn’t be the case any longer in Washington with Jayden Daniels in the mix."

We think Mosher's second point here is the most valuable. Asked to name the 12 fastest receivers in the NFL today we believe most would likely leave McLaurin off the list.

Here, he's Mosher's 12th ranked receiver in terms of speed and if Daniels can truly capitalize on having a weapon like that on the field then perhaps those who have forgotten will remember that McLaurin is much more than just a steady weapon for a quarterback but a premier playmaker who can wreck defenses.

