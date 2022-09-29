How Can Commanders Limit Cowboys LB Micah Parsons?

The Washington Commanders face a tall task this week against Micah Parsons and the talented Dallas Cowboys defense.

Through three games, the Cowboys rank ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (312.3) and first in sacks (13.0). Leading the way for Dallas is second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who projects to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Finding ways to limit Parsons' output is one of the keys to victory, and head coach Ron Rivera explained how the Commanders plan to do that.

“Well, I think one of the big things is tremendous athleticism," said Rivera about Parsons. "I mean he's a special dynamic athlete. I think the way they use him and use his ability. They move him around again. If you can create one on ones and, and you know, not just one one-on-one, but if you try to get all four guys, get 'em singled up and you had a fifth guy and as far as the rush is concerned, you know it makes it difficult, you know, and again, you have to be really sound really solid in your protections.”

Rivera's plan, however, is easier said than done. Last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year has recorded multiple sacks in two of the three games and will look to do so again on Sunday. Even if he isn't stuffing the stat sheet, Parsons is someone Washington has to game plan for, because if the Commanders don't prepare properly for him, he'll wreak havoc and send the offense into a tailspin for the second week in a row.

The Commanders and Cowboys kick off at 1 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday.

