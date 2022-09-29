Commanders Making Change on Offensive Line vs. Cowboys?

Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” And the Washington Commanders are looking for a different result on their offensive line this week than it had a week ago.

During last Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders allowed nine sacks, stunting any growth or momentum on the offensive side of the ball.

The offensive line has been in flux throughout the season. Starting center Chase Roullier didn't practice for most of training camp with an injury, and then he injured his knee in Week 2's loss against the Detroit Lions. Last week, Wes Schweitzer got the nod at center, but this week, there could be a new player snapping balls to quarterback Carson Wentz.

In Wednesday's press conference, Wentz alluded to the potential of Nick Martin, who signed with the team after Roullier landed on Injured Reserve (IR), to start Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

"Today was the first practice really with him," Wentz said. "A lot of confidence. He's a guy that's been around. He understands it. He’s very locked in with the calls and everything, so I don't think anybody has any doubts that he'll be ready to go. I'm excited for him to, to get a chance.”

Martin, a 2016 second-round pick, was Wentz's center at the Senior Bowl when the two were draft prospects, and it appears their career paths are crossing once again. While it has yet to be confirmed that Martin will be the team's starting center this week, Wentz's comments make it seem like he could take over the role from Schweitzer. Now that he's been with the team for a little bit and gotten himself acclimated, he can prepare to play for the Commanders.

The Commanders are hoping that with change, the team can yield different results Sunday against the Cowboys. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Arlington.

