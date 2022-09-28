Commanders at Cowboys: WR Curtis Samuel Reveals No. 1 Concern

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders started the season with a home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In that contest, the Commanders offense converted 70 percent of their third-down attempts, gained nearly 400 yards and found the end zone in three of the four quarters played.

Receiver Curtis Samuel was a big part of that effort.

His 12 touches produced 72 yards alone while scoring one touchdown, and earning two of his team's seven third down conversions.

In that game, Washington did enough of the little things well that the team got a win.

Since then, the little things have mostly gone wrong, leading to even bigger mistakes and two straight losses.

"We just gotta execute better," Samuel said on Wednesday. "I feel like just attention to detail, you know, everybody's got to do their job and do it well. And that'll help us score points."

Scoring points is something this team hasn't done nearly enough of lately.

After scoring four touchdowns in Week 1, Washington's offense has produced just five in the past two games, and haven't had a first half touchdown in either of them.

On the outside, this has given rise to a lot of concerns about whether or not a Wentz-led offense can really lead this team to a winning record, and a playoff appearance.

Internally, Samuel said, there are no concerns.

Coach Ron Rivera said on Monday the players and coaches know what needs to be done, they just have to do it.

Samuel agreed, and re-emphasized that attention to detail is a big key to the team getting back to winning.

As quickly as things have unraveled around the 1-2 Commanders this September, confidence can begin to rise again if the team beats the Dallas Cowboys.

Something they failed to do twice in 2021.

"It's a big rivalry, but as players, all we can control is what we can control," Samuel said about the game in Dallas this weekend. "And that's going out there and getting a win. That's the only thing we really care about. We don't pay attention to what the media (says) and how people react to it, we just want to focus on getting a win."

While Samuel and his teammates block the outside noise in hopes of keeping their focus trained on winning, a win against the hated (2-1) Cowboys would in turn make all of the chatter a little easier to listen to.

