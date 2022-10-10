Commanders Lose 4th Straight vs. Titans: Time to Panic?

After a dramatic come-from-behind victory in Week 1, the Washington Commanders have dropped four consecutive games, the latest a heartbreaking 21-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Quarterback Carson Wentz led a 17-play, 87-yard drive almost entirely through short passes, but when Washington desperately needed a short gain - the drive's 18th play, a 3rd and Goal from the 2, Wentz was intercepted by Titans linebacker David Long, all but bringing the game to a close.

The Commanders' defeat was their first by one possession, but they'll take little solace in the margin. Instead, it serves as a painful reminder of how close they were to snapping a losing skid, while recognizing that the season is quickly reaching a make-or-break point.

With a crucial Thursday night contest against the Chicago Bears quickly approaching on a short week, the Commanders, now 1-4, have an opportunity to get their season heading in the right direction - and that, rather than a message of panic, is what is being stressed inside the building.

"Not for me," said coach Ron Rivera, when asked whether it's time to panic. "Because there’s plenty of football left to play. We're going to work our butts off to get better. That’s all we can do. If you work, and continue to work, and continue to work, eventually it’s going to change and that’s what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to change it."

Each of Washington's next five games are against teams with better records to date, including contests against the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). The "change" Rivera referenced is needed - soon.

How soon? The 60-year-old coach offered his thoughts.

"This is never going to happen overnight," Rivera said. "When’s it going to happen? I don’t know. There is a sense of urgency, and I hope everybody in that locker room has the same sense that I have."

Washington's turnaround will require a 53-man effort. Statistically, Wentz is having a strong campaign, ranking top five in passing yards and touchdown. However, with the Commanders standing bottom-five in both rushing offense and scoring defense, he's often had to put the offense on his back, leading to mixed results.

Wentz has thrown the third-most interceptions in the league this season with six, none more critical than Sunday's. But in the midst of his - and Washington's - rocky play, Wentz dawned on his seven years of professional experience to find perspective.

“We've dug a hole, but at the same time there’s a lot to play, a lot of games left, a lot of football and the NFL is crazy so for us, don’t look at all that," Wentz said. "We try not to look at what happened the last couple of games. We must be 1-0 each week and focus on what’s ahead of us. We have dug ourselves a hole, we did it to ourselves, but we have to bounce back and get the W.”

With the season's first five games not going the way anybody inside the locker room envisioned, it would be easy to have tension build and only further compound the issue.

While Washington has the league's seventh-youngest team, there are key veterans willing to speak up, easing the concern of the locker room falling apart.

"Don't worry about it," said running back J.D. McKissic. "We've got good leaders in there. They will approach that bad apple, as soon as it happens. These guys are staying focused, and we have a great team.”

The Commanders are now faced with a quick turnaround, as they'll travel to Chicago to take on the Bears (2-3), fresh off a one-possession loss of their own.

Washington's mindset entering the week? Watch the film, take the lessons and move on, as the only thing that matters is now leaving Chicago with a win.

"We’re going to learn from it, we’re going to grow, and we’re going to get ready for Chicago,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said.

Kickoff between Washington and Chicago is set for 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night.

