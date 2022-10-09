Commanders Lose vs. Titans: 3 Takeaways From Washington's 4th Straight Loss

As a pass interference call moved the Washington Commanders to the Tennessee Titans’ two-yard line, their three-game losing streak appeared to be near its end.

Ultimately, that wouldn’t be the case as, after two incomplete passes, quarterback Carson Wentz was intercepted at the goal line by David Long and Tennessee hung on to win 21-17.

With the loss, Washington’s losing streak reached four.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from Washington’s loss to the Titans ...

Hello Dyami Brown

With Jahan Dotson out due to a hamstring injury, the Commanders needed a wide receiver to step up in his absence. That receiver turned out to be 2021 third-round pick Dyami Brown.

The former North Carolina receiver caught two passes for 105 yards — both of which were touchdowns.

In the second quarter, Brown split the Titans’ defense down the field. Wentz heaved it up and Brown and ran it in for a 75-yard touchdown — the first of his career.

In the third quarter, Wentz threw it up to Brown again and this time, he reached up to make a one-handed catch for a 30-yard touchdown to give Washington a 17-14 lead.

Even with Dotson set to return soon, Brown’s ability to make big plays should get him much more playing time for the Commanders.

Questionable Challenge

With 4:01 left in the game, wide receiver Cam Sims attempted to make a diving catch on third down, but it was incomplete. The play was close enough for head coach Ron Rivera to throw a challenge. After review, the refs ruled that the call stands, and it cost Rivera a timeout.

Only having two timeouts for the rest of the drive proved to be costly. Rivera had to call two timeouts before they reached the goal line with 19 seconds left in the game.

That forced Washington to throw the ball every time, and it led to Wentz’s game-deciding interception. Had Rivera held onto the challenge flag and timeout, it would have given Washington the option to run the ball which may have been the difference in the game.

Nick Martin, O-Line Cost Commanders

The offensive line has been a thorn in the side of Washington all season.

Against the Titans, it felt more like a knife as the make-shift group didn’t make any improvements against the Titans.

Nick Martin is the third different center to play for Washington, and he looked the part. He made multiple bad snaps that had Wentz scrambling and falling on the ball before the play could even develop. He was also penalized for a false start and illegal contact after taking Jeffery Simmons’ helmet off on the final drive.

He was far from the only offensive lineman to struggle. Andrew Norwell was penalized for holding and a false start. Cornelius Lucas also had a costly penalty with a false start on the final drive.

Washington has had its fair share of issues on offense and if it wants to turn that around, the offensive line needs to show some signs of improvement as the season progresses.

