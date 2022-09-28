From Worst to Best: Commanders Have Faced NFL's Toughest Schedule
The Washington Commanders are heading into Week 4 with a 1-2 record, but at the beginning of the season, that mark may have been a surprise. However, with a bird's eye view, the schedule the Commanders have faced so far looks like a gauntlet.
When the schedules were released, the Commanders were tabbed with the team with the easiest strength of schedule going into the year. However, just three weeks in, the Commanders have actually played the league's hardest schedule so far, per DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average).
Washington started the season off with games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, the two teams picking at the top of the draft this past season. Then, the Commanders hosted the Philadelphia Eagles, one of just two teams to start 3-0.
The Commanders have faced a difficult schedule so far, but the slate for the rest of the year gets slightly easier, ranking 19th in the league. While the Commanders have struggled in the early part of the year, they have played some quality opponents and the skies are beginning to clear. If they can make some small adjustments and continue to execute, the Commanders will get back on track.
The rest of the Commanders' schedule starts Sunday as the team travels to AT&T Stadium to face the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
