Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Nominated for Fan-Voted NFL Award

ASHBURN, Va. -- As the Washington Commanders prepare to host the Minnesota Vikings on the playing field on Sunday, an honor came down to coach Ron Rivera on Friday.

Rivera is one of 32 personnel or groups representing each of the NFL franchises as nominees for the 12th Annual Salute to Service Award.

"The Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities," said the NFL in a press release. "As nominated by NFL clubs."

Of course, Rivera's affinity for the military community is nothing new, and that presence is felt around the organization all year long.

With November being the month for the NFL's Salute to Service campaign, these nominees being announced this time of year is nothing new.

What is new, however, is the opportunity for fans to impact which member or group wins the award.

"New this year is an opportunity for fans to vote for their favorite nominee, which will help determine the award’s three finalists," says the league. "To see all the nominees and vote, fans can visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now until November 30. One vote per day, per fan is permitted."

As cliche as it sometimes sounds, simply being nominated is indeed an honor.

“This year's nominees for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA all deserve special recognition as community leaders for their hard work and support of our military, veterans and their families,” said Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs.



Last year, Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck received the award and will be on the panel that decides the winner once the three nominees are determined.

Vikings assistant special teams coordinator, and former Washington coaching staff member Ben Kotwica is also a nominee.

