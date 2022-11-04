Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Hopes to Stay 'Efficient' vs. Vikings

Be efficient.

That’s the mantra coming out of Washington as the team prepares to host the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings to FedEx Field on Sunday.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin knows precisely what his unit must do if the Washington Commanders are to with their fourth consecutive game.

“I think we have to be really efficient with our possessions, don’t know how many we are going to get,” McLaurin said. “Also, I think we just got to be better on third down this week, just keeping those drives alive, capitalizing if our defense is able to make some turnovers happen. When you are playing a team that can score a lot of points and a defense that makes you work the ball down the field, you just have to be really efficient with your possessions.

McLaurin emphasized being better on third down. Against Indianapolis last Sunday, the Commanders converted just two of 12 third downs. That won’t fly against Minnesota.

With a defense that is conceding just 20.9 points per game (ranks ninth), McLaurin knows how good the Vikings' defensive unit is.

“They’re a very good team,” McLaurin said. “They’re playing really good football right now, we know they have an explosive offense, but their defense is a force to be reckoned with as well with their pass rush. They are a veteran-led defense. They are very disciplined, they try to keep plays in front of them, but they are also aggressive attacking the ball as well.”

Washington is currently at the bottom of the NFC East and two games behind the 6-2 New York Giants in third. A win on Sunday against a Vikings team on a five-game win streak will be just what the doctor ordered.

But as McLaurin alluded to ... efficiency is key.

