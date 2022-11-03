Skip to main content

Commanders Injury Report: LB Cole Holcomb, RB J.D. McKissic OUT Against Vikings?

A look into the practice availability for key Washington Commanders players ahead of this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 9 riding a three-game winning streak, but open as three-and-a-half point underdogs to the visiting Minnesota Vikings. 

More than in their wins over the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Indianapolis Colts, this weekend feels like a contest Washington will need to be at their best to win. 

In order to be at their best, they'll need as many difference makers available as they can get, making this week's injury report all the more important to keep an eye on. 

THURSDAY'S PRACTICE REPORT

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

RB J.D. McKissic (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPANT

TE Logan Thomas (calf)

*DE Shaka Toney (calf)

FULL PARTICIPANT

TE Cole Turner (concussion)

DT Jonathan Allen (knee)

C Tyler Larsen (back)

*New Addition

Upgrade from Wednesday

Defeating the Vikings this weekend would put the Commanders on a four-game winning streak with a Monday Night Football date with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. 

While the players and coaches certainly can't afford to look too far ahead, we can, and that thought alone makes this weekend's game even more exciting. 

Sure, it's Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins' return to FedEx Field for the first time since leaving Washington. 

And yeah, both quarterback Taylor Heinicke and offensive coordinator Scott Turner have ties to the visiting organization. 

But the real story here is the winning streak, the opportunity to extend it, and how much that impacts the NFC East schedule next weekend if the Commanders pull it off.

