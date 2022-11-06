Vikings vs. Commanders Notebook: 3 Takeaways from Washington's 20-17 Loss

Even with a 4-4 record, the Washington Commanders headed into Week 9 on a three-game winning streak as arguably one of the hottest teams in the league.

The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) entered FedEx Field on Sunday equally as hot, and came out looking as such to begin the game.

But despite halting the Vikings for much of the afternoon, the Commanders crumbled late and fell 20-17 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Let's take a look at three takeaways from the game.

Commanders Held Vikings' Stars in Check … Until They Didn’t



Washington’s defense had been on fire headed into Sunday, holding three straight opponents to 21 points or fewer.

But against the Vikings, who boast big-time names on offense like receiver Justin Jefferson, running back Dalvin Cook and newly-acquired tight end TJ Hockenson, the Commanders appeared to be in for a tough test.

At first, things seemed to be easier than expected, but it was only a matter of time before the stars started to shine.



Jefferson was hot on Minnesota’s opening drive as he scored the game’s first touchdown. He was quiet for the rest of the first half before coming up with a big 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter to help set up the Vikings for a field goal. He finished with seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.



Cook was shut down on the ground, totaling just 17 carries for 47 yards. But it was his 12-yard touchdown grab with 7:46 left in the fourth that tied the game.



Hockenson also finished as Minnesota's second-leading receiver with nine grabs for 70 yards.

For the most part, the Commanders were impressive against the player that threatened them the most. But the inability to keep this up for the entire game proved to be one of the major reasons for the loss.

Curtis Samuel & Terry McLaurin steady, but silenced late



Aside from Samuel’s highlight-reel 49-yard touchdown, Washington’s offense was far from explosive on Sunday. Heinicke finished with just 149 passing yards, but it was the timely play-making of McLaurin and Samuel that made all the difference in a game that was dominated by the defenses for the majority of the contest.

Samuel finished with three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown while McLaurin posted five catches for 56 yards. The first-half play of Washington's top receiving duo was an important reason for the Commanders were able to build a lead after a slow start.

However, neither McLaurin or Samuel were targeted in the fourth quarter. Their contributions are essentially required if Washington wants to have any success on offense, but Heinicke failed to find them when it mattered most.

Did Taylor Heinicke throw away his starting role?



The home fans at FedEx Field were chanting Heinicke’s name in the second half after he had the Commanders up 17-7 in the fourth quarter. A tough-nosed spin-cycle run and some undeniable emotion on the sideline clearly had the team fired up and seemed to spark some unwavering momentum throughout.



But Heinicke played far from perfect, as it was his late interception that turned the tide in the loss. A crucial overthrow in the quarter was intercepted by Minnesota safety Harrison Smith that gave the Vikings possession and an eventual game-tying score two plays later.

A win could've vaulted him into the conversation as a rest-of-season starter once quarterback Carson Wentz comes back. But after going just 15 of 28 passing for 149 yards, two touchdowns and the interception, coach Ron Rivera might have some thinking to do.

However, Rivera would be hard-pressed to not have some continuous faith in Heinicke, who had Washington on a three-game winning streak headed into Sunday.

