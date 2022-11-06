Vikings vs. Commanders: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights

The Washington Commanders will face the stiffest test of their recent win streak when they play the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m.

Taylor Heinicke is largely responsible for the Commanders’ resurgence after starting the season 1-4. In his two starts, Heinicke has thrown three touchdowns and ran for one on Oct. 30, which gave Washington a 17-16 lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the game’s final seconds.

Since Heinicke became the starter, Terry McLaurin has had two of his best performances of the season. McLaurin caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown on Oct. 23 against the Green Bay Packers. Against the Colts, McLaurin caught six passes for 113 yards.

Across the sideline will be a familiar face. Kirk Cousins played the first six seasons of his career with Washington before signing with Minnesota in the 2018 offseason. Cousins will be making the first start of his career as an opponent at FedEx Field against the Commanders.

The Vikings are riding a five-game winning streak and are threatening to run away with the NFC North.

In their 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 30, Cousins threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

Za’Darius Smith has quietly been having one of the best defensive seasons in football. He leads the league with eight-and-a-half sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Here are the inactives for both teams.

Minnesota Vikings

WR Jalen Nailor

DE Dalvin Tomlinson

LB Luiji Vilain

OLB Benton Whitley

OL Chris Reed

OT Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

Washington Commanders

LB Cole Holcomb

WR Jahan Dotson

RB J.D. McKissic

LB David Mayo

DE Shaka Toney

G Chris Paul

TE Cole Turner

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.