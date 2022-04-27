The Washington Commanders have made a decision on their defensive end.

The Washington Commanders have built what is considered one of the best defensive fronts in the league. Now, they have made a decision on one of the biggest pieces.

Montez Sweat is entering his fourth season in the league which means Washington will have to make a decision on Year 5. The Commanders' plan all along was to pick up this option, with Monday as the deadline.

But it is reportedly happening "today.''

The Commanders traded back into the first round to draft Sweat in 2019. He impressed during the NFL Combine with his elite speed and athleticism. These skills translated well to the next level as Sweat made an impact immediately for Washington.

Sweat played in all 16 games in each of his first two years. During his rookie year, he joined Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along a strong defensive line. In 2020, he was joined by Chase Young on the opposite edge to solidify the defensive line.

In three years, Sweat has totaled 21 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 43 quarterback hits, and 23 tackles-for-loss. Sweat added a touchdown in 2020 during Washington's Thanksgiving Day victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

If the Commanders want to take the next step, they will need to keep their defensive line together and healthy. Sweat is expected to make $10.5 million as Washington picks up his fifth-year option. ... today, or certainly by Monday.

Allen is signed long-term and it would benefit the Commanders to keep both Sweat and Young on the edges for years to come.