Washington Commanders Offense To Be 'A Little Bit Faster' With OC Kliff Kingsbury
For a multitude of reasons, the Washington Commanders are due for an improved season. Building off a 4-13 season, the team hit the rest button -- bringing in new ownership, a new general manager and a fresh coaching staff. Change is here in Washington D.C., and the addition of Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels helps solidify the new era.
With a facelift of a roster, the Commanders offense -- now being led by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury -- is going to have a combination of new weapons and a rookie quarterback as they look to turn things around.
Third-year running back Brian Robinson Jr. is going to see a bit of a different role, though, as the Commanders brought in former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. This will move Robinson Jr. into more of a backup role. He saw a drop in carries last season from his rookie year, so he's seen a drop in production and should be able to handle it well.
Still, the running back is excited to play under the new offensive coordinator in Kingsbury. On Wednesday, he talked about what stands out with Kingsbury early.
"Things in the meeting room. Just how we meet and communicate from the meeting room to the walkthroughs to on the field," Robinson Jr. explained. "Just having that great communication and trying to build a bond within our offense to just make us all come together."
With his new role ,playing behind Ekeler -- or moreso alongside him -- communication and playing together with good chemistry is key. The offensive style and tempo is also changing, and Robinson Jr. broke down some changes from last year to this upcoming season under Kingsbury.
"It is going to be a little bit faster as far as if I'm comparing it to offense we had last year, I don't really want to go much into detail as far as what kind of play calls we would have," Robinson Jr. continued. "I just know the tempo would be faster compared to last year we had a huddle type of offense. This offense would be more no huddle. So if I can give any idea of how this offense will go, it'll be a no huddle offense."
The Commanders offense will be fast. It's going to be fun. The weapons will be able to shine and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will be able to string together some huge stretches of plays. Kingsbury is going to transform this offense, playing a fun brand of football as the team looks to turn things around.
